Charlotte Hornets projected to make bold trade up for electric guard talent in 2025 NBA Draft
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
With just under two weeks to go until the 2025 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets are once again linked with their assumed preferred target: Baylor's VJ Edgecombe. According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, they won't be taking him with the number four overall pick, though.
In his latest mock, the NBA Draft guru believes that Jeff Peterson will do what he does best, swing a trade, in order to let Edgecombe take his throne in the Queen City. The trade is as follows:
Charlotte receives: 3rd overall pick and Andre Drummond
Philadelphia receives: 4th and 33rd overall picks
After noting that 'no deal is close,' Vecenie dives into Charlotte's rationale behind swinging this trade for the prospect that the whole world is linking them to.
'With a couple of early second-round picks and salary flexibility to help the Sixers, the Hornets have the assets to jump one spot. Edgecombe makes the most sense with Charlotte’s team build in between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in the backcourt. He’s tough and competitive, cares about winning and has been highly impressive in the pre-draft process. The Hornets need a better defensive infrastructure surrounding their franchise centerpieces, and Edgecombe is a terrific defensive player with elite athleticism.'
Although I'm not the world's most staunch VJ Edgecombe defender, I'm a fan of Vecenie's thought process here. If the Hornets have fallen head over heels for his electric talent and believe Edgecombe is a long-term building block in Charlotte, moving up a spot by swapping one of their countless second round picks to draft him is a shrewd move. Peterson won't be able to select players with all of the second round picks he's acquired: weaponizing them in this way is good business.
With their leftover second round pick, Vecenie projects Charlotte to select Ben Saraf, an Israeli forward who plays in France with fellow 2025 NBA draftee Noa Essengue.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
What does KJ Simpson's future look like with the Charlotte Hornets?
Why LaMelo Ball will be traded before the NBA draft if Charlotte will ever pull the trigger
NBA capologist sums up Charlotte Hornets cap situation with one perfect word