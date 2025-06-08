Celtics, Suns tabbed as possible draft night trade partners for Hornets
There's a lot of conversation surrounding the Charlotte Hornets' decision with the fourth overall pick in this year's draft, and understandably so. However, a trade up the board is something that isn't being talked about nearly enough.
The Hornets own the third and fourth picks of the second round (33rd and 34th overall), and there's no reason for Charlotte to keep and make both selections. They don't need three rookies on the roster, and because of the picks landing consecutively and early on day two, it makes for an intriguing package, especially for teams who are looking to spend less money.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes tabbed the Hornets as one of the five teams most likely to make a trade on draft night because of this.
"The Boston Celtics will be looking to shave as much cash as possible off their books as they try to duck the second apron and limit their brutal repeater tax penalties. If they send Charlotte the No. 28 selection for that pair of second-rounders, it'd enable them to sign those later picks to cheaper, partially guaranteed or two-way deals. "Given their depth issues, the Phoenix Suns might also view a pair of early seconds as more valuable than a single late first (No. 29). Keep an eye on these Hornets. They're going to get up to something.
Alongside Boston and Phoenix, another team that may be looking to trade out of the first round for two seconds would be Atlanta. The Hawks have the 22nd pick, so it may take a little more than just 33 and 34 for Charlotte to move up that far, but if they identify someone they really like and don't want to wait around, calling up their division rival (Jeff Peterson's former employer) may not be a bad idea.
