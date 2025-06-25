Are the Nets gearing up to make a draft day trade with the Hornets?
The day that everyone has been waiting for is finally here and the Hornets new regime will have a very tough choice to make with their selection.
The Hornets' draft decision could be made based on what the Philadelphia 76ers decide to do with their third pick, whether they take VJ Edgecombe or trade the pick entirely.
If the 76ers do decide to select Edgecombe, then it leaves the Hornets with a choice, either they select someone they strongly like with the fourth selection or they find value for the pick and trade back in the draft.
Well, if there's one team that's a potential trade-back option, it would be the Brooklyn Nets. Especially after this recent acquisition on Tuesday night, when they received another first-round pick in the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta.
Brooklyn now has a shocking total of five first-round picks, yes, you read that right. They currently hold the 8th, 19th, 22nd, 26th, and 27th picks in the first round.
There's been a lot of speculation and rumors of the Nets being one of the teams that have mutual interest with Rutgers star Ace Bailey. If the Nets want to get him, they're likely going to have to trade up in the draft, since Washington and New Orleans could be potential teams with interest.
With that in mind, a draft night trade between Charlotte and Brooklyn could be a reality if both sides want to be in different situations. The Nets definitely won't be using all five first-round picks and the Hornets could look to pry more than the 8th pick.
The Hornets would likely be looking to acquire two or three of their first-round picks in the draft in exchange for the fourth pick. As well, another option for the Hornets would be to express trade interest in Cam Johnson, who has been the main talk in Nets trades for quite some time now.
Johnson would be a perfect fit in the Queen City with his ability to shoot the ball. If the Hornets could acquire him and the 8th pick for the 4th pick, that would be a home-run deal for the Hornets.
If there's one thing we know, it's that anything can happen. Don't be surprised if you hear a potential deal between these two teams tonight.
