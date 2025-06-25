Final B/R mock draft suggests Hornets may ignore star talent for a 'safer' option
With the NBA draft tonight, the mock drafts that seem to come out every single day will cease. There will be no more predictions on who the Charlotte Hornets are going to pick fourth overall because the pick will have been made. With that in mind, today is the day for the final guesses.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman made his final guess: Kon Knueppel. Even with Ace Bailey probably on the board, Charlotte looks like the new home for Knueppel, who played college ball down the road at Duke.
"Aside from Knueppel's projectable shooting, scoring efficiency and passing IQ, his professionalism is viewed as a major draw for Charlotte," Wasserman said. "It does feel like there is a lot of smoke here, but after Charlotte took a risk on a long-term play like Tijane Salaun, it makes sense to go with one of the perceived safer prospects whose skill set is highly coveted."
That is an important thing to note. This front office likes to keep things close to the chest and not let anyone know what they're doing (see the surprising Tidjane Salaun pick last year), so if there's all this intel on Knueppel to Charlotte, it very well could be a red herring. It could also be a blatantly obvious move.
"Every team figures to have some level of interest in Kon Knueppel's shotmaking, efficient scoring and easy fit," Wasserman added. "And viewed as a safe pick with a valued, bankable skill in shooting, the Duke forward also flashed enough driving ability and ball-screen playmaking for teams to see a more versatile, well-rounded offensive player."
Knueppel also fits well alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, two more ball-dominant perimeter players who can drive the basketball. Ball, in particular, would thrive with a little more spacing from Knueppel and from having someone he could drive and dish to who can reliably hit those shots.
Of course, this is just a guess. Charlotte is in a very interesting spot, and they could do any number of things. Tre Johnson, Ace Bailey, and Khaman Maluach could all be options. They might trade down, too. If VJ Edgecombe is there, they might take him. It's anyone's guess right now, but this is Bleacher Report's.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Trading down? NBA insider says the Charlotte Hornets are taking calls
Projected lottery pick confirms workout with Charlotte Hornets
NBA Draft roundtable: Who will the Charlotte Hornets select with the fourth overall pick?
One crazy draft night trade that could actually make the Hornets dangerous