NBA insider claims Hornets could move back if preferred target comes off board
The Charlotte Hornets have the fourth pick in the NBA Draft this year. Based on how the prospects have tiered themselves, or rather how scouts have tiered them, that gives them the chance to pick whoever the Philadelphia 76ers, picking third, leave on the board between Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe.
Normally, that would be an ideal spot for Charlotte to be in. Both are excellent prospects who could go third, so they'll get someone who "fell" a little bit either way. But if it's Bailey who slides, the Hornets may want to trade back.
Matt Moore of the Action Network said, "If the Philadelphia 76ers take VJ Edgecombe, the odds of the Charlotte Hornets moving back from #4 go up substantially, with the Washington Wizards a potential suitor for that pick."
The 76ers look increasingly likely to pick Edgecombe, too. They reportedly tried to trade up with the San Antonio Spurs for the second overall pick, likely indicating that they wanted Dylan Harper, a guard. If they want a guard despite their roster having a few of them already, then they might "settle" for Edgecombe and leave Bailey on the board.
That would apparently not be what Charlotte wants, but it might not be the worst-case scenario. Trading back, in this case to sixth overall with the Washington Wizards, as Moore alluded to, would actually be perfect.
That's a much better spot to pick Kon Knueppel, someone the Hornets reportedly have a lot of interest in, than fourth overall. It would also give them more assets for the future, which is never a bad thing. They may want Edgecombe, but trading back for Knueppel, who fits the roster really well and has a high floor as a prospect, might be smarter.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
One last bold Hornets trade idea using the No. 4 pick to land a proven veteran
ESPN NBA Draft analysts project a new pick for the Charlotte Hornets in latest mock draft update
Hornets two-round mock draft: Projecting all three 2025 picks