One last bold Hornets trade idea using the No. 4 pick to land a proven veteran
Suppose the Charlotte Hornets want to be competitive now. In that case, they might want to consider using the fourth overall pick as trade bait rather than selecting another prospect that they'll need to develop, which is sometimes a weak spot for them. There are plenty of possible trade candidates out there, but one in particular makes a lot of sense.
Cam Johnson is a wizard from the three-point line. He's also a veteran with a lot of experience, including playing in the NBA Finals. That's something no Hornets player has, and it could go a long way to fixing the culture.
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly interested in moving up in the lottery, and while the consensus is that they'll use picks eight and 19 to do so, the Hornets getting those two picks for the fourth pick doesn't make as much sense. Then they'd have two first-round picks and two second-round picks, and that's too many rookies to reasonably add to a team, even if they package 33 and 34 for another first-round pick.
That's where sending Brooklyn the fourth pick for Johnson makes sense. The Hornets reportedly like Kon Knueppel because of his character and sharpshooting. Instead of taking him, which may be a reach, they can just trade for the veteran version of him.
And, to top it all off, there's an avenue to getting a first-round pick so as not to waste this deep draft class. The Hornets can send Jusuf Nurkic, Nick Smith Jr., picks four, 33, and 34 this year, and a 2031 first-round pick for Johnson and the 19th pick.
The Nets would do this because they'll get a veteran big who could be traded but is on an expiring contract either way, which is valuable for a rebuilding team. They also get a 21-year-old guard who'd likely benefit from a change of scenery and could become a building block for them. They also, most importantly, get the draft picks, and they could then package 33 and 34 to move back into the late first round as well, though they have picks 26 and 27 as well. It just gives them flexibility.
The Hornets get Johnson, a UNC product who fits a major need and would bring some much-needed leadership to this young, inexperienced, and sometimes immature group. They would also get back a first-round pick that they could use on someone like Egor Demin, Drake Powell, Asa Newell, or Nique Clifford. It's a win-win for both sides.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
ESPN NBA Draft analysts project a new pick for the Charlotte Hornets in latest mock draft update
Hornets two-round mock draft: Projecting all three 2025 picks
Who has a brighter future? Mark Williams or Khaman Maluach?
Charlotte Hornets second round NBA Draft target: Alex Toohey