Hornets can start free agency talks: Will Tre Mann, Seth Curry be back?
As the NBA offseason kicks into gear following the conclusion of the NBA Finals, the Hornets are now allowed to negotiate with their own free agents and players eligible for rookie/veteran extensions as of July 6.
The group of players in that category includes restricted free agents Tre Mann and Wendell Moore Jr., along with unrestricted free agents Seth Curry and veteran big man Taj Gibson. Out of those four, the player Charlotte is most likely to prioritize is Mann, who’s still just 24 years old and coming off the best season of his career, averaging 14.1 points per game.
Locking in a player like Mann should be at the top of the to-do list for President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson. With LaMelo Ball’s injury history continuing to be a concern, having a capable scoring guard like Mann behind him is pivotal for roster stability.
Moore Jr. saw some minutes last season but struggled to make an impact. His NBA journey, which started in Minnesota before landing in Charlotte, hasn’t gained much traction. With three picks in the top 34 of this week’s NBA Draft, it’s hard to see him remaining part of the long-term plans.
The situations with Curry and Gibson are less clear, but both have played over 14 seasons in the league. Given the Hornets’ clear focus on building around young talent, it wouldn’t be a surprise if both veterans move on.
Two other players eligible for extensions this summer are Mark Williams and Grant Williams, though both face uncertain futures in Charlotte. Mark Williams was nearly traded to the Lakers at this year’s deadline, and with his name still circulating in offseason rumors, reconciling things between him and the front office could be tough.
Grant Williams played a decent amount last year but doesn’t appear to be a long-term fit, especially after Peterson used his first draft pick in charge on Tidjane Salaun, who projects as the team’s future at power forward. While Grant is under contract through the 2026-27 season, a multi-year extension feels unlikely.
All things considered, the Hornets aren’t expected to be aggressive when it comes to handing out long-term extensions to their own players. Most of those eligible for new deals seem more likely to be on their way out. Of the group, Tre Mann stands out as the most realistic candidate to return — and the one Charlotte should prioritize keeping.
