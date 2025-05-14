Charles Lee reacts to the Hornets landing the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA draft
For a moment, it felt like the Charlotte Hornets were in position to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz, the other two teams who had a 14% chance of winning the draft lottery, fell out of the top four, which gave Charlotte the highest percentage of the teams that were yet to be revealed.
Now, behind closed doors, the lottery is done in a much different way. They start with the first pick and go on from there, using combinations of the ping-pong balls. Co-owner Rick Schnall didn't have the same anxiety as head coach Charles Lee or Hornets fans did watching the reveal live on ESPN. He knew right off the bat.
While falling out of the top three is a bummer, it's not the end of the world. This is a talented class, and there could still be a franchise-altering player there when they pick at No. 4.
“I see a very deep draft class, so excited we’re able to stay in that top four," Charles Lee said following the lottery. "Things got kind of tense there, and you’re wondering how things are going to fall out, but again, I think deep draft. I think that our front office has identified a lot of people in this draft class that fit that Hornets DNA, and I look forward to continuing to build sustainable success with this new piece that we’ll get.”
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
ESPN analyst reveals what Hornets can do to get Giannis Antetokounmpo
Trade or draft? NBA insider reveals what Hornets should do in first round
Full list of the Charlotte Hornets 2025 draft picks
The recent history of the fourth overall pick in the NBA should excite Hornets fans