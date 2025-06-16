Don’t be shocked if the Hornets trade one of these players on draft night
As of today, the Charlotte Hornets hold the fourth, 33rd, and 34th overall selections in the 2025 NBA draft. Don't expect Jeff Peterson to sit tight and make the scheduled picks. He'll be doing everything he can to make a trade back up into the first round, and it could mean trading away a current player on the roster.
Who could be dealt on draft night? Here are my top three candidates.
Nick Smith Jr.
Assuming the Hornets take a guard with the fourth overall pick, Nick Smith Jr.'s future in Charlotte becomes a little murky. They would like to bring Tre Mann back, and it wouldn't be all that surprising to see them give Seth Curry another one-year deal. If that's their plan, there's really no room for NSJ on the bench. Also, if Charlotte is trying to trade back up into the first round, they can throw Smith, a former first-rounder himself, into the trade package.
Josh Okogie
The Hornets are approaching a deadline on Josh Okogie's contract. If he remains on the roster by July 1, his contract becomes fully guaranteed. He offers the exact type of skillset Charles Lee is looking for in his wings/guards, but a team like Boston or Phoenix may be willing to give up their late first for a proven 3&D bench piece.
Mark Williams
I'd be shocked if the Hornets moved Williams before they make the fourth overall pick. There's a chance, albeit slim, that they take Duke big man Khaman Maluach. If that is something they are considering, trading Williams before they're on the clock tips their hand and could force a team who is in love with Maluach to be super aggressive and jump ahead of Charlotte at No. 3. Unlikely, but still, don't expect a trade before they make their pick.
Later that night, however, is a different story. If Charlotte really wants to climb high into the first round, they can package 33, 34, and Mark Williams, who, if healthy, could be a top half of the league starting center.
