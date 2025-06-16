If the Hornets keep picks 33 and 34, these are the names you need to know
It feels very unlikely that the Charlotte Hornets will make a selection at 33 *and* 34 in next week's NBA draft. They don't need to add three rookies to an already incredibly young roster and further dilute the bench with players who are unable to make a significant impact next season.
Ideally, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson will package the two picks to move up into the first round in the mid-late 20s to take a player with a higher ceiling. Prospects fall in the draft all the time, and a player who may be deemed a lottery pick or top 20 selection may tumble into a spot in the draft where Charlotte can swing a deal and go get him.
Who that player would be remains to be seen. But let's say Charlotte can't make a move back into the first round, and they do the unthinkable - make both second-round selections. What is it exactly that they would be targeting with those two picks?
In all likelihood, the Hornets will be taking a guard with the fourth overall pick. If, for some reason, they get Ace Bailey, then a guard will certainly be in play with one of these second-rounders. If it's Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, or Kon Knueppel, I'd imagine a big man will be at the top of their wishlist.
Mark Williams' future is uncertain, Jusuf Nurkic is only under contract for one more season, and while he showed promise, there's still some question marks about Moussa Diabate's long-term potential.
Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton), Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Penn State), Hansen Yang (China), Johni Broome (Auburn), and Rocco Zikarsky (Australia) are names to keep an eye on. Taking one of them also allows them to pursue a Mark Williams trade if that's an avenue they want to go down again.
The other target would probably be a 3&D wing, which has the ability to move to the four. Saint Joseph's Rasheer Fleming would be the perfect candidate, but is likely coming off the board in the first round. North Carolina product Drake Powell is more realistic, but isn't necessarily someone that you'll play at the four unless you're going small ball. Still, his ability to defend and knock down shots from range (37%) makes him an intriguing target for Charlotte.
If the Hornets make both picks, there's no reason to double-dip at guard. Build out the depth in the frontcourt.
