Draft day jackpot? Duke sharpshooter could bring max value to Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets will have their choice of draft picks at four overall, with only a few exceptions. Barring something totally unforeseen, Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and one of Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe will be off the board. Bailey/Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson, Khaman Maluach, Derik Queen, and Jeremiah Fears will all be there.
Which one of those picks would fill the biggest need? And which would provide the most value? Those two things are not one and the same, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo. They result in two totally different prospects.
The best value? Per Woo, it's Kon Knueppel.
The Duke wing would fit right in beside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, providing elite shooting to take some defensive pressure off of those two. "While there's a case for Bailey's upside being difficult to pass up here, Knueppel arguably has a better chance to reach his full potential with the Hornets and represents the value play if both are on the board," Woo argued.
Knueppel fits the Dalton Knecht archetype, and he's a player Charlotte strongly considered drafting last year before attempting to trade for him at the NBA trade deadline in February. Clearly, it's a type they believe will fit in with their roster, and there's a good chance he gets picked on draft night.
Who would fill the biggest need? Dylan Harper, someone who is highly unlikely to be available when the fourth pick comes around. If he is, though, Givony believes he is exactly what the Hornets need in this draft.
"The Hornets would surely love to add Harper's downhill driving, foul-drawing and strong interior finishing prowess to a big backcourt with a 6-foot-7 LaMelo Ball, who is highly capable of playing alongside another shot creator," he argued. In this scenario, the loaded backcourts of both San Antonio (De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle) and Philadelphia (Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain) led to Harper sliding.
