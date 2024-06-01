Hornets Linked to Three Players in Latest Mock Draft
It remains a mystery what the Charlotte Hornets will do with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The team is not publicly announcing which prospects they are bringing in for a workout and we haven't heard anything from GM Jeff Peterson in a while and have yet to formally meet new head coach Charles Lee.
All that being said, the Hornets continue to be linked to backcourt help in this year's draft. In ESPN's latest mock, Jeremy Woo mentioned three guards the Hornets. could consider at No. 6.
"With less than a month before the draft, Charlotte has been connected to perimeter players, with the team said to be high on the long-term future of Mark Williams -- which might preclude drafting Donovan Clingan as an option here. Other names to watch for the Hornets include Cody Williams and Ron Holland. But Dillingham's shooting ability and playmaking make him an attractive fit as someone who can play alongside Ball and Brandon Miller in the short term, and also offer long-term cover at point guard (depending what happens with Ball)."
Holland, in my opinion, is not even worth a top-ten pick. I don't see it. He really struggles on the offensive end and taking him at six would be a stretch. I think you can make a case for Dillingham and Williams, but ideally, Stephon Castle would be the best fit. Yes, the guy who is reportedly not interested in working out for Charlotte.
