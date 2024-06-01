All Hornets

Hornets Linked to Three Players in Latest Mock Draft

Several intriguing options for the Charlotte Hornets in the first round.

Schuyler Callihan

Jul 15, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; USA-Kentucky guard Robert Dillingham (0) drives to the net against BAL Selects-Africa guard Jean Jacques Boissy (5) during the first half at Mattamy Athletic Centre.
Jul 15, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; USA-Kentucky guard Robert Dillingham (0) drives to the net against BAL Selects-Africa guard Jean Jacques Boissy (5) during the first half at Mattamy Athletic Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It remains a mystery what the Charlotte Hornets will do with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The team is not publicly announcing which prospects they are bringing in for a workout and we haven't heard anything from GM Jeff Peterson in a while and have yet to formally meet new head coach Charles Lee.

All that being said, the Hornets continue to be linked to backcourt help in this year's draft. In ESPN's latest mock, Jeremy Woo mentioned three guards the Hornets. could consider at No. 6.

"With less than a month before the draft, Charlotte has been connected to perimeter players, with the team said to be high on the long-term future of Mark Williams -- which might preclude drafting Donovan Clingan as an option here. Other names to watch for the Hornets include Cody Williams and Ron Holland. But Dillingham's shooting ability and playmaking make him an attractive fit as someone who can play alongside Ball and Brandon Miller in the short term, and also offer long-term cover at point guard (depending what happens with Ball)."

Holland, in my opinion, is not even worth a top-ten pick. I don't see it. He really struggles on the offensive end and taking him at six would be a stretch. I think you can make a case for Dillingham and Williams, but ideally, Stephon Castle would be the best fit. Yes, the guy who is reportedly not interested in working out for Charlotte.

READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS

P.J. Washington Reacts to Tyler Herro's Slight Toward Charlotte

Brandon Miller Tells Hilarious Story From First Meeting with Michael Jordan

Gordon Hayward's Wife Leaps to His Defense

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.