Brandon Miller Tells Hilarious Story From First Meeting with Michael Jordan
This time a year ago, everyone was in a heated debate about who the Charlotte Hornets should take with the second overall pick - Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson. With all due respect to Henderson who had a fine rookie season in Portland, the Hornets absolutely nailed the pick by selecting the former Alabama star.
Miller finished third in the NBA's Rookie of the Year voting behind Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. In 74 games (68 starts), Miller averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists and became the third Hornet in franchise history to win the Rookie of the Month award in three consecutive months joining LaMelo Ball and Raymond Felton.
Also this time a year ago, Miller was going through his pre-draft workouts with teams across the league and in his workout with the Hornets he was able to meet Michael Jordan. In a guest appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast on The Players Tribune, Miller discussed what that initial meeting was like and had a funny story to go with it.
"It was my first workout. He was talking cash money to me. He was talking cash money. I seen him air ball that free throw and then it was just up from there. Jordan missing a free throw is crazy. He kept telling me I couldn't palm a basketball. I can palm a basketball though with my left, not with my right."
When asked about his reaction to seeing MJ walk through the door he responded, "I was like, what up? I'm Brandon. I don't really look at NBA guys like oooh. I just look at them like it's somebody stepping in the building, same thing I'm doing. But after the workout I was like let me get this picture right quick."
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Gordon Hayward's Wife Leaps to His Defense
Should the Hornets Take a Swing and Draft Bronny James?