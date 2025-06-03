Hornets predicted to make stunning decision with 4th pick in NBA draft
Many around the league feel like they have a good idea of what the Charlotte Hornets would like to do with the fourth overall pick in this month's NBA draft. Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe is the prospect most linked to Charlotte because of his defensive skill set and offensive potential.
Taking Edgecombe is no sure thing, however. In Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft on Bleacher Report, he actually has the Hornets passing on Edgecombe and taking Duke center Khaman Maluach.
"Combine measurements confirmed what scouts expected: Khaman Maluach has elite length, with a 7'7" wingspan, a 9'6" standing reach, and oversized hands that help him finish around the rim. Scouts raved about how he looked during in pro day in Los Angeles. Workouts also create an opportunity for Maluach to showcase shotmaking skill that was masked during the season with Duke. The buzz and interest have been snowballing to the point where scouts think Maluach will be a strong possibility once Flagg, Harper, and Bailey are gone."
By taking Maluach, this likely means the Hornets would move off of Mark Williams (again) and have Jusuf Nurkic and Moussa Diabate compete for the starting role while Maluach is eased into the rotation. Maluach is an intriguing prospect, but I'm not sure trying to upgrade the center spot is among the top priorities at the moment for Charlotte.
