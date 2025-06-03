Miles Bridges makes bold prediction for the Hornets' 2025-26 season
Playoffs. It's something the Charlotte Hornets haven't experienced since the 2015-16 season, which gives them the longest drought of any team in the NBA.
Veteran forward Miles Bridges sees that changing in 2025-26.
Miles must know something we don't. Perhaps a trade is in the works to send him to Detroit, where he's been linked for years.
Okay, joking aside, seeing the Hornets rise from the bottom of the NBA to clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs is a tall ask.
Health has been a concern and will continue to be until the organization's key players can prove they can stay on the floor. Beyond that, the Hornets have a bunch of holes in their roster, particularly with their bench. Josh Okogie is a great place to start, but they need a whole heck of a lot more.
Does Tre Mann return to Charlotte? If he does, will he return to pre-injury form? Will Grant Williams look the same after his ACL tear? Does Tidjane Salaun take a big sophomore leap? Does Jusuf Nurkic get traded? There are more questions than answers for Charlotte heading into 2025-26, which makes the playoffs a bit of a long shot.
All that being said, it starts with having the right mindset. You have to have guys in that locker room who believe it can happen and have a strong desire to see it come to fruition. Bridges has experienced enough losing in Charlotte and wants to put an end to that misery.
