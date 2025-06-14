This mock trade is two deals in one — and it sends Miles Bridges to the Clippers
Miles Bridges has had his name tossed around in trade rumors over the last two years, but the team has remained committed to him and even rewarded him with a new three-year deal last summer. But could he possibly be traded one year into that contract, like his former teammate PJ Washington?
Here's a mock trade idea I came up with that sends Bridges to the Los Angeles Clippers.
The mock trade
Hornets receive: Norman Powell, 2025 1st (No. 30), 2030 first-round pick (top 3 protected)
Clippers receive: Miles Bridges, 2025 second-round pick (No. 33), 2025 second-round pick No. 34
Why Charlotte does it
The Hornets need better defensive play from their starting unit, and Powell offers that. He hasn't been as sharp since he left Toronto, but perhaps a change of scenery can get him back on track. By adding Powell, this allows whoever they take fourth overall ample time to learn and develop, and not be forced into the starting five super early in their career. Plus, Jeff Peterson is all about adding to his steep pile of draft picks.
Why Los Angeles does it
It may look like L.A. is giving up too much here, but look at it as two deals in one. The Hornets would like to move their two seconds to get back up in the second round, and the Clippers may want to get two cracks at getting their pick in that range right without guaranteed money on the table.
The other is getting a younger, more athletic 20-per-game scorer in Miles Bridges, who can give the Clips a little more production on the boards. Because Powell is going to be on an expiring contract and is 32, L.A. will need to throw in a future first to make it worth Charlotte's while.
