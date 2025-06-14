Seth Curry faces an uncertain future in Charlotte despite an elite shooting season
Did anyone have Seth Curry leading the NBA in three-point shooting this season? Anyone? Well, if so, you're going to have a lot of folks calling you up asking for lottery numbers in the near future.
While the 34-year-old only averaged roughly 15.5 minutes per game, he was efficient on the offensive end of the floor, making the most of the shots he did put up, connecting on 45.6% from deep.
With the Hornets likely bringing back Tre Mann and almost certainly taking a guard with the fourth overall pick in this month's draft, is there still enough room in Charlotte's backcourt for the defending three-point champ?
Technically, yes, there is. Does it make sense to bring him back, though? He'll be entering his age-35 season and has his fair share of struggles defensively. Yes, the Hornets need shooting, but they need defense more. If they miss out on VJ Edgecombe, who has a strong defensive foundation entering the league, then it's hard to make the case for Curry to return.
LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Nick Smith Jr., Tre Mann, and KJ Simpson each struggle to hold their own defensively as well, so who is Charles Lee going to turn to? Even if they take Edgecombe, he can't completely rely on a rookie to shut or slow someone down. For the Hornets to truly take a step in the right direction, they need at least two backcourt pieces who can put up a fight defensively. Given the contracts, value, and age of the others on the roster, Curry would be the odd man out on paper.
Then again, he is a hometown kid and the son of former Hornet Dell Curry. Giving him a chance to finish out his career in Charlotte is something the organization would probably like to do.
