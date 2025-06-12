Charlotte Hornets second round NBA Draft target: Sion James
Two-way guards are at a premium in the modern NBA. Both teams in the NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, trot out wave after wave of hard-nosed defenders that can handle the ball on the perimeter.
Alex Caruso, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, and Lu Dort have made hay in the NBA playoffs with their dogged two-way play, and the Charlotte Hornets would be wise to target players of their ilk come draft time.
Sion James, a rugged defender who started alongside lottery picks Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach at Duke University, is a projected early-second round who looks the part of an impactful two-way role player.
Sion James scouting report
J. Kyle Mann of The Ringer aptly describes James as 'an armored truck of a wing,' His imposing physical frame (James stands 6'4.5 with a 6'6.5 wingspan) marries a smart, unassuming skillset that teams covet when the starters hit the bench.
James won't 'wow' you on offense. The main selling points for the fifth-year senior on that end of the floor are his sound decision-making skills and improved catch-and-shoot jumper. While James won't strive as a primary ball handler in the NBA, he'll function as a cog in a solid NBA offense as a rhythm shooter and ball mover.
In his lone season at Duke, James posted a positive assist/turnover ratio while knocking down 31-75 three point attempts on extremely low usage numbers as John Scheyer ran his offense through Flagg and Knueppel.
Aware of his limitations as an on-ball creator, Sion has developed a nice feel for finding space on cuts and relocations without the ball in his hands, creating openings for his teammates to find him. Along with that, he's an impressive screener for a guard that uses his wide frame with intentionality to open up looks for his teammates.
His calling card is on the defensive end. Due to his frame, solid lateral agility, and high IQ, James projects as a switchable guard defender who could wreak havoc at the point of attack. He's not much of an event creator (1.9 steal rate, 1.1 block rate, two average numbers), but his play-to-play consistency makes him a coach's dream.
Like the rest of his Duke teammates, James is a solid communicator on the defensive end who rarely winds up in the wrong spot. The quintet of Duke starters moved the around the floor on defense like puppets on a string, flexing their malleability that was spearheaded by their tank, James, on the front lines.
James' fit in Charlotte
Sion James will be a solid defender on day one in the NBA due to his size, quickness, intelligence, and dogged work ethic on that end. Long-term, his viability as a professional hooper will be defined by continued growth as a shooter and tightening his handle as a driver.
Like his Tobacco Road rival Drake Powell, James is a neat fit in Charlotte due to the skill level he currently possesses. Charles Lee and Jeff Peterson adore hard-nosed guards that buy in to team defense and embody 'Hornets DNA,' and James fits their bill to a T. With either of their early second round picks (or in a second round trade down scenario), James would be a solid selection for Charlotte.
