Is Kon Knueppel worth taking at No. 4? The Hornets might think so
We're just a few weeks away from the 2025 NBA draft, and there's still a lot of uncertainty about what the Charlotte Hornets will do with the fourth overall pick, assuming they don't trade it.
Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe feels like a perfect fit for what Charlotte wants in an off-ball guard, but there are question marks about what his ceiling is offensively. One prospect who comes with a very intriguing offensive skill set is Duke Kon Knueppel.
Krysten Peek of Hoops HQ recently reported a little nugget on Charlotte's interest in the sharpshooter.
"Teams like the Utah Jazz (No. 5) and Charlotte Hornets (No. 4) are showing interest in the versatile guard (Kon Knueppel) and like his ability to seamlessly slide in alongside a star, ball-dominant player like Cooper Flagg and still find ways to positively impact the game."
Knueppel averaged 14.4 points per game on 47.9% shooting, including an impressive 40.6% mark from downtown. He also held his own on the other end of the floor, averaging three defensive rebounds and one steal per game.
Taking him at four may be a tad early, but if he's the guy they want, there's no need to get cute any move back two spots and risk losing out on him entirely.
