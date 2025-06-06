'Odds are odds' Commissioner Adam Silver says after Hornets drop, Mavs rise in NBA Draft Lottery
Disappointed was one way to describe the city of Charlotte on the night of May 12th.
After a long, forgetful season riddled with constant injuries, heartbreaking losses, and a 19-61 record, the Charlotte Hornets had 14% odds to land the #1 pick - tied for the best in the entire draft.
The prize? Duke's Cooper Flagg, a franchise-altering prospect that could reinvent Charlotte basketball for years to come. Alongside stars LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, the Hornets could form a big three that could finally take them to the postseason.
Lottery night. Anxiety was at a season-high in the Carolinas, with hopeful prayers that this could finally be the time that the Hornets land the #1 pick. After barely missing out on Shaquille O'Neal, Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis, and Victor Wembanyama, was this finally the time for luck to be on their side?
They had the highest odds of the final four teams remaining. The other three had a 1.8% chance, a 6% chance, and a 10.5% chance of landing that top selection.
Naturally, the Hornets ended up with pick four. Pick one went to the Dallas Mavericks, who traded the face of their franchise only a few months prior.
The Mavericks were in a similar situation as the Hornets. They were not exactly tanking, but injuries had gotten so bad that they fell out of playoff contention. Dallas did make the Play-In tournament, though, which is better than anything the Hornets have done since the 2021-22 season.
"2% is 2%." NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on FS1's Breakfast Ball.
"They were trying to win. Then Kyrie got injured, and Anthony Davis got injured. So they found themselves in the lottery. Odds are odds and that’s how it turned out."
Odds are odds.
The odds have been in the Hornets favor multiple times, but it has not mattered. Granted, 14% is not high. There was still an 86% chance that the Hornets did not land the first pick, which did happen. It's another year of disappointment when it comes to landing the top selection in the draft, but that does not mean it is all disappointing.
Their consolation prize in 2023 after losing out on Victor Wembanyama was Brandon Miller. Miller has been a star in his time with the Hornets thus far, and looks like he could be an All-Star level player. This year it looks like Baylor's VJ Edgecombe, who could be a star himself.
Losing out on the top selection is disappointing, but you make the most of what you can do.
