A Chris Paul–LaMelo Duo in Charlotte? Here’s Why It’s Probably Not Happening

Chris Paul to Charlotte makes sense on paper, but…

Schuyler Callihan

NBA player Chris Paul looks on as Team CP3 plays a game against Nightrydas at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
NBA player Chris Paul looks on as Team CP3 plays a game against Nightrydas at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This offseason, the Charlotte Hornets will be looking more into improving their bench than adding superstars to their young core. Although he's now an established player in this league, LaMelo Ball could still benefit from having a veteran point guard around to learn from and take his game to the next level.

Former NBA star Kevin Garnett recently said on his podcast that he would love to see Chris Paul be that guy. Paul just turned 40 in May and will be a free agent this summer.

Could the Winston-Salem, North Carolina native make his way back home?

During a guest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, Paul talked about his future and how he'd really like to play near his family, who live in Los Angeles.

“I talk to my family about it. My son just turned 16, my daughter is 12, the past six seasons I’ve lived without them. I go to San Antonio, Phoenix, Golden State, OKC...I’ve been around a few teams, and I’ve been away from them for the last six years. It’s a little different. I don’t think I want to play for a while, while. I’m being honest with you. I want to be dad. I still love to play. I was up at the gym at 6 a.m. this morning. I want to hoop. I love to hoop, but at the same time, I do want to be dad.”

He could return to the Clippers, but it's probably more likely that he seeks out an opportunity with LeBron James and the Lakers. At this stage of his career, Paul likely wants to be on a contending team rather than a perennial bottom-dweller in Charlotte.

