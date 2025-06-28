Kon Knueppel addresses the one part of his game critics keep pointing to
The Charlotte Hornets decided to draft Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick in the draft on Wednesday night. They did so because they believe he's one of the best overall players in the draft.
Knueppel is known for being one of the best shooters in the draft, which he certainly is. However, he's more than just a great catch-and-shoot guy. He can shoot off the dribble, too.
There is a notion out there that Knueppel is not a good defender. That's a notion that Knueppel disputes, and he believes that he is a good defender and has plenty of athleticism.
"It's nothing I haven't heard before," he said during a radio interview on WFNZ. "I'm gonna keep working hard and trying to get better overall in my game. That's worked out for me so far, and I have full confidence that it'll keep working out for me going forward."
If anyone watched his tape, Knueppel showed that he works hard on defense, which is half the battle. There are a lot of guys in the league who don't take defense as seriously as they need to.
Knueppel is expected to start next to LaMelo Ball and be a great addition to the team. Teams might try to pick on him defensively to start out, but they might learn that is not going to be the best course of action.
Of all of the draft prospects who got selected, it's hard to find someone who works harder than he does.
