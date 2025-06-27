NBA analyst heaps praise on Hornets' 2025 draft class: 'More versatile and more dangerous'
After trading Mark Williams, the Charlotte Hornets had four selections to make on Wednesday and Thursday night. Perhaps surprisingly, they used all four picks, even though their roster is probably too full to take on four rookies and give them meaningful playing time. At least three of the selections figure to get run at the NBA level, though.
But with those four selections, the Hornets, by and large, addressed their most pressing needs. Shooting? Check. Versatility? Check. Defense on the interior? Check. It earned them an A grade from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey for good measure.
"The Charlotte Hornets got younger, more versatile, and more dangerous from beyond the arc over the course of the two-day draft," Bailey said in his analysis. He also noted that Kon Knueppel could be the 2025 class's best shooter, but that he also wowed with athletic testing at the combine. His effort level on defense is to be applauded, too, and he can even create for others.
"With Knueppel, LaMelo Ball, and Brandon Miller in place, Charlotte potentially has a dynamic, high-powered (at least on offense) and young trio that could lead the team back to the playoffs," the analyst added.
"Liam McNeeley and Sion James add more depth and versatility behind Knueppel and Miller. And [Ryan] Kalkbrenner is an interesting (and behemoth) potential replacement for Mark Williams, whom the Hornets were finally able to dump on Night 1 of the draft," he concluded.
The Hornets got a new shooting guard, a new wing, and a new center. Sion James can play multiple positions, but he figures to be mostly a G-League player for now. He's not as NBA-ready nor does he fit an immediate need as much as the other three prospects, and as mentioned, Charlotte's roster wasn't exactly threadbare.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA draft expert loves one Hornets' second-round pick, expects immediate impact
NBA insider doesn't mince words about Hornets' Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley picks
Analyzing the Charlotte Hornets' selection of Ryan Kalkbrenner
Cooper Flagg reacts to Kon Knueppel being drafted by the Hornets