Updated Charlotte Hornets depth chart projection after the 2025 NBA draft

The Hornets depth chart looks a little different post NBA Draft

Austin Leake

Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Arizona Wildcats at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Arizona Wildcats at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Each year, the NBA Draft is seen as an opportunity for the Charlotte Hornets to improve, especially as a small-market team that relies on the development of its young players.

This year was no different, as the Hornets selected four players in this year's draft class, while also moving on from their starting center, Mark Williams. With those recent moves in mind, the Hornets' depth chart looks noticeably different heading into an important off-season.

Below is a look at an updated depth chart projection with the additions of the new rookies in the Queen City.

PG

SG

SF

PF

C

LaMelo Ball

Kon Knueppel

Brandon Miller

Miles Bridges

Moussa Diabate

Tre Mann* (RFA)

Josh Green

Josh Okogie (NG)

Grant Williams

Jusuf Nurkic

KJ Simpson

Nick Smith Jr

Liam McNeeley

Tidjane Salaun

Ryan Kalkbrenner

N/A

Sion James

DaQuan Jeffries (NG)

N/A

N/A

In the chart, Tre Mann is included even though he is a restricted free agent, as it is expected that he will re-sign with the Hornets. As well, Josh Okogie and DaQuan Jeffries both have contracts that are non-guaranteed, which will leave the team with a decision to make regarding their future, but they are currently on the roster.

As far as the rest of the roster is concerned, the Hornets certainly addressed the needs of shooting with Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley, while also adding a defensive upside player in Sion James and the need for depth at the center position with Ryan Kalkbrenner.

If there's one aspect of this roster that stands out now, it's the improvement of depth that the Hornets have now with the recent additions. As well, the roster fits exactly what LaMelo Ball needs as a playmaker, which is huge for keeping your star player.

The Hornets will have some more important decisions to make soon, which may include some roster changes later in the off-season, but for now, Jeff Peterson has certainly improved the Hornets' roster from top to bottom.

Austin Leake
AUSTIN LEAKE

Austin Leake is a graduate of High Point University, where he majored in sports media, minored in social media marketing, and continued his education in the CBL Master's Program. Austin has covered the Hornets since 2017 and joined the Charlotte Hornets On SI in June of 2022. His coverage primarily features game previews and recaps, monthly mailbags, and more.

