Updated Charlotte Hornets depth chart projection after the 2025 NBA draft
Each year, the NBA Draft is seen as an opportunity for the Charlotte Hornets to improve, especially as a small-market team that relies on the development of its young players.
This year was no different, as the Hornets selected four players in this year's draft class, while also moving on from their starting center, Mark Williams. With those recent moves in mind, the Hornets' depth chart looks noticeably different heading into an important off-season.
Below is a look at an updated depth chart projection with the additions of the new rookies in the Queen City.
PG
SG
SF
PF
C
LaMelo Ball
Kon Knueppel
Brandon Miller
Miles Bridges
Moussa Diabate
Tre Mann* (RFA)
Josh Green
Josh Okogie (NG)
Grant Williams
Jusuf Nurkic
KJ Simpson
Nick Smith Jr
Liam McNeeley
Tidjane Salaun
Ryan Kalkbrenner
N/A
Sion James
DaQuan Jeffries (NG)
N/A
N/A
In the chart, Tre Mann is included even though he is a restricted free agent, as it is expected that he will re-sign with the Hornets. As well, Josh Okogie and DaQuan Jeffries both have contracts that are non-guaranteed, which will leave the team with a decision to make regarding their future, but they are currently on the roster.
As far as the rest of the roster is concerned, the Hornets certainly addressed the needs of shooting with Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley, while also adding a defensive upside player in Sion James and the need for depth at the center position with Ryan Kalkbrenner.
If there's one aspect of this roster that stands out now, it's the improvement of depth that the Hornets have now with the recent additions. As well, the roster fits exactly what LaMelo Ball needs as a playmaker, which is huge for keeping your star player.
The Hornets will have some more important decisions to make soon, which may include some roster changes later in the off-season, but for now, Jeff Peterson has certainly improved the Hornets' roster from top to bottom.
