NBA draft expert loves one Hornets' second-round pick, expects immediate impact

The selection of Ryan Kalkbrenner was a stroke of genius, Jonathan Givony says.

Zach Roberts

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) looks on during the first half against the Auburn Tigers in the second round to the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) looks on during the first half against the Auburn Tigers in the second round to the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
With their fourth and final selection of the NBA draft on Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets landed Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner. After trading away Mark Williams, Charlotte really needed a center, and they've long needed a defensive anchor. They seem to have addressed both those things in one fell swoop.

They passed on Johni Broome and Maxime Raynaud, two other centers that could've been picked in that range as well, for Kalkbrenner, a move that ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony thinks was brilliant.

He said on the Scott Van Pelt Show, "Ryan Kalkbrenner being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets [is a perfect fit]. We just saw them trade Mark Williams last night to the Phoenix Suns, they had a pretty big gap here at the center position. They filled that with a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year."

The 7'2" player with a 7'6" wingspan is "one of the best shot-blockers" in the 2024 NBA Draft, Givony said. "He's a mistake-free player," the analyst added. "He can play in the NBA 15-20 minutes per game tomorrow already."

The draft analyst thinks the 23-year-old is as NBA-ready as anyone else thanks to his wealth of experience. The Hornets moved on from Williams, but there had been a defensive issue at the center position even before that, so Kalkbrenner, whose primary strength is rim protection, will fit right in.

