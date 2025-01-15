Lou Williams views Duke's Cooper Flagg as a 'game changer' for the Charlotte Hornets
The 2025 NBA Draft, though five months away, will be filled with excitement for one name, Duke's guard/forward Cooper Flagg, a phenom who has the potential to become a game-changer at the next level.
Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams believes Flagg has the potential to significantly impact the Charlotte Hornets' future.
"I would like to see him in like in a Charlotte Hornets uniform," Williams stated. "Link him up with the young guys, the Brandon Miller's, the LaMelo Ball's, and then you put Cooper Flagg on that team, you might see a different Charlotte Hornets."
Flagg, in his first season at Duke, has been a dominant force. He's averaging an impressive 18.7 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, while shooting 47.8% from the field. His impact extends beyond scoring, as he's also a strong defender with 1.2 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.
"He is going to be a super talented guy," Williams added. "I think he is going to be a really good piece on a decent team that can get them from maybe fighting getting into the playoffs to a play-in or a late play-in team. He has so much room to grow. He is a young guy that's coming up that's going to be a great pro."
Flagg's versatility and high basketball IQ have drawn comparisons to some of the league's top two-way players. His ability to score, rebound, and facilitate at a high level, combined with his defensive prowess, makes him an intriguing prospect for NBA teams.
The Hornets, a young and developing team, could certainly benefit from Flagg's presence. His potential to elevate the play of their young core, including LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, is undeniable.
Of course, the Hornets would need to secure the number one pick for a dream move like this to become a reality.
