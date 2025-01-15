Miles Bridges, three other Hornets named trade candidates ahead of Feb. 6 deadline
Once again, the Charlotte Hornets find themselves in a position to be "sellers" at the trade deadline, and this year, they could unload a handful of players, including a pair of current starters.
The trade deadline isn't until February 6th, but if it were today, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report offered some thoughts on what the Hornets would do. The trade candidates he listed are Miles Bridges, Nick Richards, Cody Martin, and Josh Green.
Pincus' take
"The Hornets have begun to solidify their core around the tandem of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, but the rest of the roster has a long way to go. Some around the league wonder if Bridges could be moved if a team like the LA Clippers still has an interest.
"However, most of the sources polled think the Hornets will make broader wholesale changes this offseason. Mark Williams, one of the team's top prospects in recent years, has yet to show the necessary durability. Charlotte could look for a more established replacement this offseason. In the meantime, the Hornets may get some compensation for Richards if the team chooses to cash out on the backup center."
Is this a fair assessment?
Mostly. I do believe the Hornets will make a handful of moves, ones that could include Miles Bridges and Nick Richards. Bridges appears to have hit his peak, and if the Hornets want to make progress under Charles Lee, they need to identify a better fit at the power forward position. Bridges is undersized for the four-spot and hasn't shot the three-ball well at all this season, currently hitting at a 29.4% clip.
Richards' name has been floated around for the last 18 months or so and with Mark Williams finally on the court and looking like a first-round pick, the Hornets may be willing to unload Richards to get a pick or two in return. I don't believe, however, that Charlotte will be searching for a Mark Williams replacement this offseason. If he can stay on the floor, he's the center of the future.
