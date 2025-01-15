LaMelo Ball hits crazy behind-the-back three during warmups
At any given moment, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball could attempt something no one else has or is willing to try on a basketball court. His highlight reel this year is full of plays that most wouldn't even attempt. Evidently, that mindset translates to pre-game warmups, too. Before their previous outing against the Phoenix Suns, Ball tried an improbable shot and somehow made it.
LaMelo Ball pulls off insane behind-the-back shot in pre-game
While announcers Dell Curry and Eric Collins were giving their pre-game insights, the Charlotte Hornets were warming up. LaMelo Ball snuck into the frame to grab a loose ball. He casually flicked it in the direction of the basket behind his back and banked it in.
Ball barely even reacted to the incredible shot. He turned to smile back at Nick Smith Jr. and dap him up, though. At that moment, perhaps because they realized what had happened, Curry and Collins began talking about Ball and his potential impact on the game.
This is not the first time nor will it be the last time Ball does something like this. If he's touching a basketball, there's a chance some play that's either never been done or hasn't been tried at the NBA level could occur.
Ball has a stunning stepback over Goga Bitadze on his highlight reel that no one's ever pulled off. He has a stumbling, falling three-pointer against the Detroit Pistons that most players wouldn't try to shoot.
Ball also has a play in which he dribbled a circle around the paint before scoring against the Washington Wizards. He even tried a backboard pass to himself and nearly pulled off the successful play. By now, fans should know to pay close attention whenever he's on the court.
