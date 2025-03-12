B/R mock draft projects the Charlotte Hornets to select a Rutgers star with their premium lottery pick
With a lack of cap space and tradable assets (unless they put LaMelo Ball on the table), the Charlotte Hornets' slim path to acquiring top-end talent is in the 2025 NBA Draft. Cooper Flagg is the ultimate prize at the top of the board, but other talent looms behind the outlandishly skilled Duke freshman.
As it stands, the Hornets have one of the worst records in the league, and a recent mock draft projection by Jonathan Wasserman at Bleacher Report has them selecting an intriguing prospect from Rutgers University with the third overall pick.
B/R projects Charlotte to select Ace Bailey
Here's a sample of Wasserman's analysis about Bailey: "...he's also 6'10" with diverse shooting skills and floater touch, neither of which require fancy pre-shot moves, given his release point and comfort level using off-ball movement for getting good looks."
Bailey's biggest strength is his ridiculous shot-making talent. His college film is littered with an array of buckets from every inch of the floor that feature him rising above defenders with his un-blockable high-release. He lacks the fluidity and feel of Kevin Durant when he hooped at the University of Texas, but the rangy forward has drawn comparisons to the all-time great due to his scoring touch.
Ace has a long way to go to reach the loftiest potential outcome, but Wasserman concludes that Bailey's best NBA comps are Charlotte's own Brandon Miller, Michael Porter Jr., and Rashard Lewis.
How would Bailey fit with the Hornets?
Charlotte is desperate for high-level scorers. Ace Bailey is one.
Bailey would walk into the Hornets infrastructure immediately and be handed a role on offense that allows him to operate as a tertiary creator and primary play finisher alongside Miller and LaMelo Ball. He shouldn't be dropped into a situation where he is pigeonholed into being a primary creator from the jump because he may drown under the pressure of NBA defenses, so Charlotte as a landing spot is an ideal place for Bailey to get his feet wet in the NBA, impact winning basketball from day one, while allowing him to develop his secondary skills.
