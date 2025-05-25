NBA Draft: A look at potential Hornets target Kon Knueppel’s pro comparison
If the Hornets decide to keep the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, they’ll have a pool of intriguing players to choose from.
One promising prospect projected to be drafted among the top-five is Duke wing Kon Knueppel.
Last season, the former five-star recruit was an All-ACC selection after averaging 14.4 points, four rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Knueppel was highly effective from three-point range, shooting a team-leading 40.6% from beyond the arc.
The true freshman rose to the occasion during the ACC tournament, earning Tournament MVP after raising his averages to 21 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
In a recent two-round NBA mock draft by Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, he offers a couple interesting NBA comparisons for Knueppel while slotting him as the No. 5 overall pick. Hornets on SI takes a look at one specific comparison, and how a player of that caliber would fit in Charlotte.
Cameron Johnson
While he may never make an All-Star team or garner much national recognition, any team would benefit from having a player like Johnson. Last season, he averaged a career-high 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
Johnson has proven to be a productive three-point shooter throughout his career, even ranking among the league’s top five in three-point shooting percentage during the 2021-22 season. If Knueppel can translate his shot volume and efficiency to the NBA level, he can be a consistent long-range option, much like Johnson.
Similarly to Knueppel, Johnson manages to be effective defensively while rarely displaying dynamic athleticism. Despite their limitations, both play with a high motor and exhibit impressive effort when on the court. It will take some time for Knueppel to adjust to the speed and complexity of NBA offenses, but he should grow into a strong defender.
The Hornets don't need a primary scorer, this part of the rebuild is about surrounding the team with well-rounded, reliable pieces to lead this team into the future. Adding a player like Knueppel would be a step in the right direction, and an example of this team prioritizing production over potential.
