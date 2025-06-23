NBA analyst makes wild prediction regarding Hornets' big men
The Charlotte Hornets have three centers on the roster now. Mark Williams is the former lottery pick they tried to trade away. Jusuf Nurkic was a trade acquisition attached to a first-round pick that's now on an expiring contract. Moussa Diabate is the offensively limited former two-way undersized center who played his way into a meaningful role.
The Hornets probably do not need to keep all of them, which is why there's trade chatter surrounding both Williams and Nurkic this offseason. None of the three currently seems like Charlotte's go-to big man of the future, which is what Bleacher Report's Dan Favale said.
In fact, Favale's bold prediction for Charlotte's offseason is that it adds, not subtracts, from its frontcourt. With Miles Bridges and Tidjane Salaun the main power forwards, Favale thinks Charlotte needs more, not less, down low.
"At least one of the 4-5 slots will look dramatically different next season. This isn't to say the Hornets will go all-in for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Jeff Peterson-led front office is more deliberate than impulsive," Favale predicted.
He pondered whether or not Charlotte might make a huge swing by taking Khaman Maluach fourth overall or take a flier in free agency on someone like Jonathan Kuminga, Naz Reid, or Santi Aldama. The could try "poking around the semi-but-not-too-ambitious trade market (Deandre Ayton? Mitchell Robinson? Kristaps Porziņģis? Nic Claxton? Wendell Carter Jr.?)," he said. Either way, Favale believes Charlotte will make a big addition to its frontline.
The Hornets figure to be sellers if nothing else this offseason given how things have gone. They need assets, and the current roster construction has so far not worked. Virtually all of it came from a now-extinct front office regime, too, so the new ownership and GM have no ties to pretty much anyone. Still, Favale thinks the need is too great to ignore this offseason.
