Stephon Castle Checks the Boxes of Fit and Value for Charlotte
There's a wide range of prospects that the Charlotte Hornets will be taking a close look at with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. But the one who offers the best combination of fit and value could be UConn guard Stephon Castle.
I'm fully aware that LaMelo Ball is locked up for several years and will continue to anchor down the point, but this isn't a draft where you're looking to land an all-star caliber starter. Castle can bring a defensive tenacity that doesn't currently exist in Charlotte, providing a backcourt option with length off the bench.
ESPN's lead draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo tend to agree.
Jonathan Givony
"Finding the right player to plug in between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller is likely a priority for the Hornets, who could use Castle's defensive versatility, unselfishness and willingness to play a role. Along with his upside at 6-foot-7 and 19 years old, Castle showed he can play winning basketball this season alongside other good players and receives consistently strong reports about his approach. All of Castle's strengths and intangibles would likely be important for Charlotte's new regime."
Jeremy Woo
"In addition to being a strong personnel fit for Charlotte, the No. 6 pick is right around where Castle should come off the board. He's the top perimeter defender in this class, with excellent size and qualities to add value on defense right away as he irons out his skills. You could make an argument for him in the top 5 if you believe he'll make big strides on the offensive end."
As Givony somewhat mentioned, Castle isn't necessarily locked in as a point. He can play off the ball too and if he does share the court with LaMelo Ball, he'll be asked to master that role in addition to occasionally running the offense when Ball is catching his breath on the bench.
