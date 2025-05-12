The Hornets land the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft
As Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum opened the envelopes that held the draft order, the anxiety of the Carolinas was an all-time high. After a 19-63 season, anything short of Duke's Cooper Flagg or Rutgers' Dylan Harper would be a disappointment.
As the eighth pick was announced, the anxiety seriously started to kick in. The lowest the franchise could fall was seven, and after falling to six only one year ago, anything was possible.
"The fourth pick will be made by... the Charlotte Hornets."
Disappointment is the first word that came to mind, knowing that after a long season of constant injuries and heartbreak, the big prize of Cooper Flagg was not headed the Hornets' way. However, it was quickly lifted with the knowledge that the Hornets would be set to add a new cornerstone to their team.
The "core four" of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams would be receiving a fifth name, a name that could potentially push the Hornets to postseason play. It's not as exciting as Flagg, but it's excitement nonetheless.
Any top seven player in this class could be argued to be the number one pick in last year's class, which makes it all the more exciting.
Yes, the team went 19-63 and did not end up with the top player in the class. That being said, it's time to get excited about the potential of the other players the Hornets could select.
