The NBA draft prospect that best fits the Hornets, not named Cooper Flagg
Due to the Charlotte Hornets being overdue to win the NBA draft lottery and the wreck that these past three seasons have been, in some ways, it feels like the Hornets have the No. 1 pick wrapped up and will take Cooper Flagg, adding him to an already uber-talented young core.
But that's not how this works, as you know. The Hornets need to strike up some luck to land the top pick in the draft, and there's a pretty good chance that Charlotte doesn't win the game of "Capture the Flagg."
So, if Charlotte doesn't land the top overall pick, who is the prospect that best fits the Hornets? Here's what our staff thinks.
Zach Roberts: Ace Bailey
I'm tempted to say VJ Edgecombe just because the Hornets do need some sort of defensive presence on the wing, but I like Ace Bailey's upside so much more. He has a rare combination of size and shot-making. Some would argue that there's a bit of crossover with him and Brandon Miller, but who wouldn't want more Brandon Miller? Miller and Bailey, who have three inches between them per their official height, can operate in the same lineup easily. Dylan Harper would be nice, too, and might be better, but I think a forward is more valuable to this lineup than a guard.
Matthew Alquiza: Kon Knueppel
This is assuming Charlotte sticks at number three overall. I understand the appeal of Bailey (length, upside, shot-making) and Edgecombe (athleticism, perimeter defense), but give me the guy with the safest floor in the draft that will elevate Charlotte’s offense on day one. Knueppel is an elite shooter who will feast on easy looks created by LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Imagine a truly elite shooter with some playmaking juice in Josh Green’s home in the corner? That’s Knueppel. A perfect fit in Charlotte.
Owen O'Connor - VJ Edgecombe
It is not as exciting as Harper, Bailey, or Flagg, but Edgecombe's presence in Charlotte would be something to watch. Edgecombe is one of the best perimeter defenders in college basketball and would immediately come in and help the Hornets' defense, which was one of the worst in the association last season. His offense is extremely raw, though, and fans would need to be patient with him. He has athleticism that would shock Miles Bridges, and his lob-threat ability would pair perfectly with LaMelo Ball. His shooting will develop over time as well, and he can easily become a 38% shooter during his career. It also gives the Hornets versatility in how they run their lineups, with Edgecombe being able to play both the 2 and 3.
Austin Leake - Ace Bailey
VJ Edgecombe might be a better overall fit, but I don’t think he’s as talented as Ace Bailey. As well, I still believe Bailey fits the Hornets in many different lineups. Bailey has drawn similarities to Brandon Miller, a couple of inches taller than him. There's a lot of upside with his game, and having both Miller and Bailey could do wonders for the Hornets' offense, as they can create shots for themselves next to LaMelo Ball. Bailey is a really talented wing, and he’d be a perfect fit in Queen City.
