Mark Williams reacts to the Lakers being eliminated from the NBA playoffs
Mark Williams went through a whirlwind of emotions back in February when he was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal that sent Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a first-round draft pick to Charlotte. Shockingly, the trade was rescinded due to the fact of the Lakers failing his physical.
Williams never played a game as a Los Angeles Laker and was sent back to Charlotte. The 23-year-old center's reputation was poorly construed after that, as much of the media had negative comments regarding him, garnering attention for the wrong reasons.
Charlotte also received a lot of criticism at this time, as many believed the Hornets were trying to pull a fast one on the Lakers. However, Williams played the majority of the second half of the season and also achieved 13 more double-doubles after the rescinded trade.
With all that being said, Williams, his agency, and the Hornets knew he was healthy, and he was done wrong by Los Angeles. Williams didn't waste much time posting his reactions after the Lakers' loss on Wednesday, eliminating them from the NBA playoffs.
If you're Williams, you have every right to post reactions like this because the rescinded trade ruined his reputation, and it ended up backfiring. It became very evident that the Lakers needed a center, and Williams would've been the perfect fit for them.
One of the reasons the Lakers were dismantled in the series was because of their lack of rebounding and their weak interior without a big man holding it down. Who knows how far the Lakers would've went if they had Williams on their squad.
Williams may have been a Los Angeles Laker for a couple of days, but it was their own decision to change that. However, looking at it now, thousands of Lakers fans wish he were on the team today because it most likely would've made a substantial difference.
Many thought the Lakers would be just fine without that trade, but they were certainly mistaken and now it leaves Mark Williams sitting at home with a smile on his face, knowing the Lakers made a bad decision.
