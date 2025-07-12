Why this rumored Hornets target would not fit with the current roster
Rumors spread like wildfire, especially as the heat of the offseason rises. In the NBA, rumors have no interest in waiting on facts. Trades, free agency, the draft, there is always a spark.
Recently, one of the more intriguing rumors has been that the Charlotte Hornets have interest in exploring the restricted free agent market. With the $14 million non taxpayer MLE left to use, it would make sense in theory for the Hornets to target one of the names on the restricted free agent market.
The name that's come up recently has been Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. Known NBA insider Jake Fischer even mentioned it at Summer League around the 32-minute mark of the video below.
If Kuminga were to stand pat on his price range, the Hornets would be priced out of signing the forward unless they made multiple moves. Kuminga, according to some reports, would like to be paid in the $25-30 million per year range. The price is absolutely out of the realm of what the Hornets can afford.
Still, some have connected the dots of Kuminga to Charlotte. He fits the timeline, is a four, which the Hornets need, and at this point could ask for a lower contract with the market not seeming to have interest in giving Kuminga that deal he desires.
The Hornets could also give Kuminga a larger deal if the squad is able to complete a sign-and-trade with the Warriors. With Kuminga's similarities to Miles Bridges, it would seem reasonable for both sides to make a Kuminga/Bridges swap. The Warriors are looking to win now with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green aging, and Bridges would likely have a better fit with them than Kuminga does. As for Charlotte, they would be receiving a player similar to Miles Bridges right now, with higher upside and a younger age. He's still only 22, and coming off an extremely strong playoff run when Steph Curry got injured.
That's all that really makes sense for Kuminga to be in Charlotte. His athleticism could make him an intriguing player next to LaMelo Ball, but he'd give them the same problems that Bridges does in the interior defensive area: neither are true fours, and neither can really guard the paint. With Brandon Miller developing as the primary wing on the squad, bringing in Kuminga could create some overlap there as well. The Hornets also need reliable shooters and more playmaking help, which Kuminga cannot offer.
While the Hornets may have some interest in Kuminga, they are likely being used to drive up the price to get a better deal from the Warriors. The Hornets have more pressing needs, such as acquiring a big man and cutting the roster down to 15, before they should evaluate Kuminga's fit on the roster.
