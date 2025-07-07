Former Hornet James Bouknight to play in Summer League with Portland Trail Blazers
Just a few days before the NBA’s 2025 Summer League gets underway, one former Charlotte Hornet will be playing for a franchise that he has already spent some time with.
One July 4, the Portland Trail Blazers dropped their 2025 Summer League roster, and one familiar face was former Hornet James Bouknight.
Although his most recent in-game NBA action was with the Hornets, he was signed by the Trail Blazers last October before being waived and eventually signing with their G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
While appearing in 23 games with the Remix last season, Bouknight averaged 12.7 points, 5.3 assists and six rebounds per game.
During his final season in Charlotte, he averaged 3.6 points, 0.4 assists and 0.6 rebounds while shooting 43.9% from field-goal range before being waived on February 8.
Throughout his two-and-a-half season career with the Hornets, Bouknight averaged 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game while appearing in 79 games.
Although his time with the Hornets was rather uneventful, former Hornets head coach Steve Clifford was once a strong supporter of his.
“He's got real talent. Like I'm talking real talent, like starter's talent. The other thing about him that I'll say that's different is he delivered in college,” Clifford said. “He was drafted on two things - potential, but also performance.”
Before being drafted by Charlotte with the 11th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Bouknight was a two-time All-Conference selection at UConn while averaging points and 5.7 rebounds per game during his final season.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets NBA Summer League player preview: Kon Knueppel
Standard contracts for Ryan Kalkbrenner, Sion James trigger trade talks for Hornets
These two Hornets have the most to prove in Summer League — here’s why
Pushing back Josh Okogie's guarantee date buys the Hornets more time to find a trade