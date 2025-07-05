Standard contracts for Ryan Kalkbrenner, Sion James trigger trade talks for Hornets
It’s not a matter of if trades are coming for the Hornets — it’s when.
The Hornets will need to clear roster space over the next few months as the NBA offseason kicks into full gear. Second-round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner signed a standard contract this week and is expected to be part of the main roster — adding even more pressure to an already crowded group.
After drafting four rookies and adding Collin Sexton and Pat Connaughton through trades, the Hornets’ backcourt is crowded. With just 15 roster spots to work with, there’s not enough room for everyone — and cuts are coming.
The question now is simple. Who’s expendable?
Nick Smith Jr., Josh Okogie, Josh Green — all names to watch on the trade market. Miles Bridges could also be in the mix if the Hornets decide to shake things up in a bigger way.
Bridges would bring back the most value, but with how rocky 2024 first-round pick Tidjane Salaun looked as a rookie, Charlotte might hesitate to move him. Salaun still needs time to develop, and Bridges has two years left on his deal — meaning there’s still a path for him to stay.
Smith Jr., Okogie, and Green? That’s a different story.
With the backcourt overloaded, there simply isn’t a clear role for any of them moving forward.
Expect President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson to explore trade options — whether that’s packaging players with picks to upgrade at center, or simply dumping salary to create flexibility.
Other teams know Charlotte needs to trim the roster, which hurts their leverage. But either way, moves have to happen.
And with Kalkbrenner officially locked into a standard deal, the writing’s on the wall — trades aren’t just coming, they’re inevitable. Now it’s just a matter of who goes first.
