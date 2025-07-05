These two Hornets have the most to prove in Summer League — here’s why
The Hornets came out of the draft with one of the deepest rookie classes in the league — four guys who could help right away. Now, with the Summer League roster officially out, it’s time to see who’s ready to fight for a real role come October.
No. 4 pick Kon Knueppel? His spot is locked in. But the same can’t be said for Liam McNeeley, Sion James, or Ryan Kalkbrenner.
Just because you got drafted doesn’t mean you’re safe.
Kalkbrenner actually has a pretty clear path to minutes. His only competition at center is Mason Plumlee and Moussa Diabaté — not exactly a loaded depth chart.
The Hornets also have some familiar names suiting up in Vegas, including 2024 No. 6 pick Tidjane Salaun and second-rounder KJ Simpson. On paper, this might be one of the deepest Summer League squads — and the Hornets need their young guys to step up with the main roster still in rebuild mode.
Here’s a look at two players with the most to prove in Vegas next week.
Liam McNeeley
Being the 29th pick sounds good, but minutes on the wing won’t come easy in Charlotte. Josh Green, Grant Williams, and even Miles Bridges have all spent time there, so unless something changes, McNeeley’s got work to do.
The good news? He’s got the shooting stroke the Hornets need. The bad news? His numbers at UConn weren’t exactly convincing — 38% from the floor, 31% from three.
Still, he showed flashes. Seven games with at least three made threes, 22 games in double figures — the potential is there. But if he wants to crack the second unit, he needs to show more consistency and better efficiency in Vegas.
Tidjane Salaun
There’s no sugarcoating it — last year didn’t go the way Salaun or the Hornets hoped.
The No. 6 overall pick barely made an impact, averaging just 5.9 points and 4.7 boards while shooting 33% from the field. For a team that only managed 19 wins, they needed more from a top draft pick.
Now, all the pressure is on Salaun to take a step forward. Summer League is his shot to show he belongs and remind everyone why Charlotte took him so high.
If not? The questions around that pick are only going to get louder.
The Hornets' young core has a huge opportunity to turn heads in Vegas. For some of these guys, it’s their first real shot to prove they belong.
