Pushing back Josh Okogie's guarantee date buys the Hornets more time to find a trade
The Charlotte Hornets have transformed much of their roster in the last couple of years ,and it seems that Jeff Peterson is no longer interested in sitting idle.
Next season, it looks like the Hornets will be trying to win games again. They have added plenty of players in the last few days, including Collin Sexton, Mason Plumlee, Tre Mann, and Kon Knueppel.
While they could flip one of those pieces in a trade, their attention will likely be elsewhere. The one player who is considered to be a prime trade candidate is Josh Okogie, who arrived in Charlotte this past season after being traded from the Phoenix Suns.
Okogie played just over 18 minutes per game for the Hornets. But with Pat Connaughton coming in, along with all of the aforementioned players, his role is going to be greatly diminished.
He didn't shoot the three particularly well once he got to Charlotte, only connecting on 32 percent of his shots from range.
Typically, he does add some shooting along with his defensive value, but the Hornets might be better off trading him in order to make room in the rotation for some of their newer acquisitions.
Another big reason why Okogie is a trade candidate is his contract. He's on an expiring deal worth $7.75 million next season. Charlotte can use that roughly $8M figure to add another piece to a potential trade package.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype believes that's why his guarantee deadline was pushed back.
"Similar to Jock Landale who was recently waived by the Houston Rockets, the working assumption is Okogie had his guarantee date pushed back to July 15th because the Hornets will look to include his salary in a potential trade and could waive him if nothing materializes."
It's pretty clear that the Hornets are turning the team over to Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, and Kon Knueppel. The veterans that they have acquired will help those young stars learn how to win games at the highest level.
Okogie no longer fits into their long-term plans. He would be best used as a trade asset, whether that's this offseason or at the trade deadline next season.
