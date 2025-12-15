Another Charlotte Hornet is now officially eligible to be traded

Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson now has another trade chip available to him, if needed. Veteran center Mason Plumlee is now eligible to be traded, along with a host of other players around the NBA who fell under the recently signed trade restriction.

Other notable players around the league who are now available for trade include James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Julius Randle, Myles Turner, Fred VanVleet, Nickiel Alexander-Walker, and many more.

Obviously, Plumlee has very little trade value, considering he barely sees the floor on an 8-18 team and will turn 36 in March, but he can, of course, be a part of a trade where his salary is needed to make a deal work.

The Hornets are not looking to make a deal of any sort at this time, as they want to be able to evaluate the current roster at full strength. Currently, they are without LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and Collin Sexton, but head coach Charles Lee's latest update made it seem like there's a chance they could be back on the floor sooner rather than later.

Plumlee's cap hit is $2,296,274, so he won't be able to significantly impact a deal, but his contract can help if the money is just slightly off. There's a slight chance the Hornets would have to attach a future second-round draft pick for the other team to be willing to take in Plumlee, who won't have much of an impact, if at all. There's also the thinking that the acquiring team would waive him, allowing him to hit free agency.

So far this season, Plumlee has appeared in 11 games and is averaging 1.9 points and three rebounds, while shooting 85% from the floor. Moussa Diabate is playing through a banged-up knee at the moment, so Charlotte may hold onto the vet through the remainder of the season, given the lack of depth at the center spot.

One month from now (Jan. 15th), the Hornets will be able to trade Tre Mann. He was under a restriction following his new three-year deal with the organization this past offseason.

