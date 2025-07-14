Former Charlotte Hornets big man Montrezl Harrell is shining in the Big3
While the NBA's Summer League allows fans to watch the league's up-and-coming talent, Ice Cube's Big3 league is where fans can watch older veterans showcase their talent to potentially make a return to the league.
The league is filled with former Charlotte Hornets members, and nearly included franchise legend Kemba Walker before the guard decided to help coach the squad's Summer League team.
One former member of the Hornets is Montrezl Harrell, who scored 16 points and added 8 rebounds in a victory for his squad, the Chicago Triplets. Harrell, 31, played 25 games with the Hornets during the 2021-22 season, where he averaged 11.4 points.
"It's another day man. I love the opportunity to come out here and position ourselves with the chance to get another win," Harrell said after the game.
I then asked the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, despite the short time he was here, his favorite moment as a Charlotte Hornet.
"Just in general being in Charlotte. I'm from North Carolina, so actually being in North Carolina, being home and playing more games in front of my actual family," Harrell said.
Harrell has not played in the NBA since the 2022-23 season, but the big man is still only 31 years old. The Big3 league is a showing of what he can do against pro talent, and a return to the NBA should not be ruled out just yet.
