ESPN insider believes signing Chris Paul would be a smart move for Hornets
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards of his generation. Despite the fact that he has played in the NBA Finals just once in his career, he has been a very good player for a long time.
The Charlotte Hornets don't have a lot of veterans on the roster. Quite frankly, they are a young team without an adult in the room to help teach the team how to win.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks thinks that's what makes Paul such a perfect match for Charlotte. He believes that the Hornets should try to sign him in the offseason.
Marks believes that the Hornets should sign Paul to a one-year deal worth $14 million. He believes that is a fair contract for someone who is 40 years old already and clearly at the end of his career.
While this is a good fit on paper, it might not be a good fit in actuality. Paul has expressed the desire to play closer to his family, which currently resides in Los Angeles.
Paul has been away from his family for the last few years, and he wants to be much closer to them. That might take Charlotte out of the running since they are clear across the other side of the country.
Still, that shouldn't keep them from giving him a call and at least figuring out if there is a possibility that a deal can be made. They should at least make him say no to an offer.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Jeff Peterson admits the Hornets won't pursue 'a huge free agent' this summer
Jeff Teague calls out Hornets: LaMelo 'got drafted to some s***'
Hornets add Kansas guard and teammate of Ryan Kalkbrenner to Summer League roster
Jersey numbers have been chosen by all four of the Hornets' 2025 draft picks