Jeff Teague calls out Hornets: LaMelo 'got drafted to some s***'
It's been a long time since the Charlotte Hornets were relevant in the Eastern Conference, and they don't appear to be close to climbing out of the league's cellar anytime soon.
Injuries have played a big part in the team's downfall over the last few seasons, including to face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball, who has played in more than 50 games in a season twice since entering the league in 2020.
Former NBA guard Jeff Teague didn't mince words when reacting to the Hornets' selection of Kon Knueppel, which actually turned more into LaMelo still stuck on a bad team.
“It’s not fair to LaMelo. He’s the best player in a bad organization. Like, he just got drafted to some s***. They just sad. They just can’t put the pieces around him that can help him. Like, even when Kemba (Walker) was there, they could never really put the pieces around Kemba .”
To be fair, the Hornets haven't been in a position to go and get big-time names via free agency or trade, mainly because they're trying to figure out if LaMelo can stay healthy or if they eventually need to cut ties and move on for someone who will.
No, Ball hasn't had an outstanding supporting cast by any means, but the front office has had the long game approach, and even more so since Jeff Peterson took over the reins from Mitch Kupchak. Right now, the Hornets have the right head coach, GM, and ownership in place. Now, they're trying to get those pieces surrounding LaMelo to get this rebuild off the ground. It takes time.
