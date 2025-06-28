Jeff Peterson admits the Hornets won't pursue 'a huge free agent' this summer
At a quick glance, the Charlotte Hornets look like a team that could make a big move or two and quickly become a problem in the Eastern Conference. That's assuming that the young duo of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller stay healthy, of course. Those two, plus another high-level starter, could take the Hornets back to the postseason.
As great as that all sounds, President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson isn't under any pressure to take a big swing this offseason.
"We're always gonna look to improve the team when we can, when it makes sense for us. As I’ve told you guys, we're not gonna do anything, though, to skip steps and go out and pay a huge free agent or anything like that, given where we are in our life cycle. We'll continue to be strategic and find someone who fits that can help us continue to move forward."
Going all in right now doesn't make sense for the Hornets, even in a year where some of the top teams in the East are going to be without a major piece of their roster, such as the Bucks, Celtics, and Pacers. The goal is to have sustained success, not throw all the eggs in the 2025-26 basket.
This upcoming season will reveal a lot for Peterson, too. If LaMelo and Miller stay healthy, it could give him the confidence to start making more significant moves outside of the draft. It will also give him an idea of how far the group is from being a playoff contender. The reality of it is, you can't build through the draft forever. Even the teams that made the Finals this year brought in pieces from the outside.
The other part of the Hornets likely having a "quiet" summer is the lack of available roster spaces. With four draft picks, Charlotte will have to move off some players to bring in someone. A key date to keep in mind is the deadline for Josh Okogie on Monday. His contract will become fully guaranteed on July 1.
