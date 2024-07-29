Hornets Agree To Two-Way Deal with Moussa Diabate
Free agent PF/C Moussa Diabate has agreed on a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski. Originally, Diabate was selected 43rd overall by the LA Clippers in the 2022 NBA draft, but is still young at only 22.5 years old. His two-way contract expired this summer with the LA Clippers.
Analysis
Diabate struggled to get on the court with the LA Clippers, but averaged 16pts 10reb 2ast 1stl 2blk while shooting 57% from the field in the G-League last year. Diabate is known for his strong physique and impressive length which he puts to good use with with an unrelenting motor. The "Skill" aspects of his game are still raw compared to NBA standards, but are slowly catching up.
Diabate was one of the targets I had identified for Charlotte as a two-way candidate due to his tough, physical style of play matching the new Hornets philosophy. He is also originally from Paris, France and will give compatriot Tidjane Salaun a fellow french speaker on the team
The Hornets now appear to have filled their two-way contracts with KJ Simpson, Leaky Black and Moussa Diabate.
