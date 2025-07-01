Hornets come up empty on Day’Ron Sharpe reunion with Jeff Peterson
The Charlotte Hornets had a quiet start to free agency — and missed a real opportunity to shore up their front court.
President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson made it clear the Hornets were in the market for size after moving on from Mark Williams and Jusuf Nurkić. But instead of making a splash or addressing the position right away, the team ended day one with Mason Plumlee — not exactly the name fans had in mind.
The player most people expected Peterson to target? Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe.
The connection made sense. Peterson spent time in the Nets front office as Assistant GM under Sean Marks when Brooklyn drafted Sharpe at No. 29 overall back in 2021. With the Hornets holding the full Mid-Level Exception, plenty of fans assumed a reunion could be in the works.
But it never happened.
Sharpe, still trying to carve out consistent minutes, is staying in Brooklyn on a two-year, $12 million deal. He’ll be backing up Nic Claxton again, but with Claxton’s long-term future with the Nets still uncertain, Sharpe’s decision feels like a bet on himself.
Meanwhile, the Hornets head into the season with second-round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner, Moussa Diabate, and now Mason Plumlee, who just signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal to return. There’s size and experience in the room, but adding another reliable big remains a priority.
And time is running out.
It appears Deandre Ayton will officially join the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday once he clears waivers — another potential target off the board for Charlotte.
The search continues. And with names like Sharpe and Ayton gone, the Hornets are running out of chances to make real upgrades — because standing still during free agency almost always means falling behind.
