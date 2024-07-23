Hornets Waive Reggie Jackson, Agree To Buyout
The Charlotte Hornets have waived Reggie Jackson after agreeing to a contract buyout, as first reported by Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer. Jackson had one-year $5.25 million left on his contract, but will likely have given up between $2-3 million to become an unrestricted free agent.
Adrian Wojnarowksi has reported that Jackson will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, joining friend and ex-teammate Paul George. Jackson will join Kyle Lowry, another veteran to recently be waived by Charlotte, to provide veteran depth to Philadelphia's backcourt.
Analysis
By waiving Jackson, the Hornets open up a 15th roster spot. They could choose to add a free agent, or keep the roster spot open heading into the season to give them increased trade flexibility. Under the new CBA, the Hornets could absorb a player earning under $8 million into their Room Exception in return for future draft capital. Now the NBA has new stringent penalties for teams exceeding the first and second apron, the Hornets could be well positioned to take advantage of teams looking to cut costs.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Zach Lowe Tabs the Hornets a "Sleeping Giant"
Hornets Cruise Past Brooklyn in Summer League Finale