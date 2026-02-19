Will LaMelo Ball Be Available vs. Rockets Just One Day After Car Accident?

Shortly after practice and media availability concluded on Wednesday for the Charlotte Hornets, point guard LaMelo Ball was involved in a two-car accident in Uptown. Thankfully, both he and the other driver were able to walk away from the collision safely and without any major injuries.

#BREAKING Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/r5sJsDDeXS — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) February 18, 2026

The Hornets have dealt with some terrible injury luck over the years, including to LaMelo Ball. The Hornets have been playing the best basketball in the league for nearly two months now, and for this to happen on the eve of their first game back from the All-Star break caused a scare in the fanbase. He is, however, expected to play in tonight's game against the Houston Rockets, according to Steve Reed of The Associated Press.

LaMelo by the numbers in his last five games

It's a small sample size, but since the turn of the calendar, LaMelo's shooting numbers have taken a small dip. In five games this month, he's shooting 36% from the floor and 32% from three-point range. Sometimes the numbers don't tell the full story, though. He still has a major impact on the game, and it's clear as day that the Hornets are a much better team with him just simply being on the court.

Having Ball will be huge for Hornets' chances at a sweep over Houston

If, for whatever reason, Ball's status changes and he's not able to suit up tonight, which I don't expect to happen, it would be an uphill battle for the Bugs, who are already without the services of Coby White. Hornets President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson told reporters following the trade deadline that White would likely make his return after the All-Star break, but did not specify exactly when. The second unit will be a mixture of Sion James and Tre Mann running the point until White makes his Hornets debut.

The Hornets and Rockets will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7:10 p.m. ET. As always, you'll be able to stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sam Farber's call on Sports Radio WFNZ.

