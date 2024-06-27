All Hornets

How Does Drafting Tidjane Salaün Effect Charlotte's Free Agency Plans?

The select causes more uncertainty over the future of free agent Miles Bridges

James Plowright

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Tidjane Salaun poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Tidjane Salaun poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The Charlotte Hornets shocked the NBA world by selecting Tidjane Salaun with the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. But what are the knock on effects of Salaun's selection?

Standing at 6'10 in shoes with a 7'1.5 wingspan, Salaun has terrific size and length for an NBA power forward, the position he played this season for his team Cholet Basket. Unless he improves his handle and processing of the game, he will be unlikely to play small forward despite having the speed and athleticism to move with smaller wings. With that in mind, let's look at how his selection could impact Charlotte's free agency plans.

1. Miles Bridges (UFA)

Apr 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks on during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

An unrestricted free agent who's best position is power forward, Bridges and his agent Rich Paull will have taken note of Salaun's selection. Even if Charlotte simply drafted their best player available, Bridges' camp will have interpreted it that the Hornets could be moving on. As it stands, the question mark around Miles Bridges returning just got bigger.

2. Patrick Williams (RFA)

Dec 20, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte had been linked to Bulls forward Patrick Williams as a possible Miles Bridges replacement were he to leave in free agency. However, with Grant Williams already on the roster and now a young rookie in Salaun now on the roster, surely the Hornets would use their cap space on another position?

3. Isaac Okoro (RFA)

Mar 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) dribbles beside Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

With Charlotte not adding perimeter defense through the draft, they could turn to free agency to find that skillset. At only 23 years old, Okoro is a young wing who excels guarding the ball. With Donovan Mitchell likely to sign a max contract extension this off-season, Okoro could be on the move this summer. Could he fill the role that Stephon Castle would have played?

